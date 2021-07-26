Mysterious meteor blazes Norwegian sky

OSLO: A video has surfaced online capturing the moment an unusually large and bright meteor lit up Norwegian skies on Sunday, leaving people intrigued. The meteor created a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly near Oslo, experts said. Videos which have been shared online show the meteor, appearing as a fireball falling from the sky and erupting into a bright flash lighting up a marina.

Steinar Midtskogen, a spokesperson for Norwegian Meteor Network, told CNN, “The meteor lit up the sky for a brief time as if broad daylight just after 1 am.”

In an email, Midtskogen said, "A minute later or more a loud rumbling sound could be heard over a large area, perhaps up to 100 km away from where the meteor was seen straight overhead."