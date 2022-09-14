Smoke reported on Air India Express flight in Muscat, all passengers evacuated

Passengers were evacuated safely via slides after smoke was reported on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight.
According to reports, there were 141 passengers plus 6 crew onboard and all are safe. No injuries have been reported.
"Relief flight will be organised," said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)