Smoke reported on Air India Express flight in Muscat, all passengers evacuated

Passengers were evacuated safely via slides after smoke was reported on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight.

According to reports, there were 141 passengers plus 6 crew onboard and all are safe. No injuries have been reported.

"Relief flight will be organised," said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

