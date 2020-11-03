Multiple locations, assailants' identity unknown: What we know so far about Vienna terrorist attack

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying the last evening out in Vienna before a coronavirus lockdown on Monday in a terror attack that left at least three dead -- including one of the attackers -- and 15 wounded, The Guardian reported.

Multiple Locations

As per the information given by the Police, the attacks, in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of town, were carried out by "several suspects armed with rifles".

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street outside the city's main synagogue but that it was not clear whether the house of worship had been targeted. The synagogue was closed at the time, Deutsch tweeted.

Vienna's Chief Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one person shoot at people sitting outside at bars in the street below his window.

"They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building," Hofmeister said. "All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown," he added.

Three dead and 15 wounded

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said 15 people were hospitalised, seven with serious injuries. Three people have died in the attack including one of the assailants.

A day before second COVID-19 lockdown

The country was supposed to enter second COVID-19 lockdown the next day. As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month, and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out. And the attack happened when people were enjoying the last evening out in the city on Monday.

Assianlants Unknown

The authorities gave no indication of the identity of the assailants or reason for the attack. "We really can't say anything about the background yet," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told public broadcaster ORF.

Appeal by Authorities

Authorities in Vienna have urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transportation. Police said trams and buses were not stopping and urged social media users not to post videos of the police operation so as not to endanger officers.

(With inputs from agencies)