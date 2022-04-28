Multi-country outbreak of Salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate products; leads to product recall

On 27 March 2022, the United Kingdom notified WHO of a cluster of cases with monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium sequence type 34 infection. Investigations linked the outbreak to chocolate produced in Belgium, which have been distributed to at least 113 countries.

A global alert was released by INFOSAN on 10 April, initiating a global product recall.

To date, a total of 151 genetically related cases suspected to be linked to the consumption of the implicated chocolate products have been reported from 11 countries.

The risk of spread in the WHO European region and globally is assessed as moderate until information is available on the full recall of the products.

Children under 10 have been most affected – comprising some 89 per cent of cases - and available data indicates that nine patients were hospitalised. There have been no fatalities.

Genetic sequencing of the salmonella bacteria which sparked the food scare showed that the pathogen originated in Belgium.

“At least 113 countries” across Europe and globally have received Kinder products during the period of risk, WHO said, adding that salmonella bacteria matching the current human cases of infection were found last December and January, in buttermilk tanks at a factory run by chocolate makers Ferrero, in the Belgian city of Arlon.

According to media reports, the factory was ordered to temporarily close earlier this month.

In a statement, WHO said that the outbreak strain of salmonella is resistant to six types of antibiotics.

Symptoms of salmonellosis are relatively mild and patients will make a recovery without specific treatment, in most cases.

However, the risks are higher for some children and elderly patients where dehydration can become severe and life-threatening.

One of Israel’s largest food manufacturers said it would compensate consumers with double what they spent on products suspected of containing salmonella, as the company and government officials scrambled to answer questions raised by the massive recall of Strauss products, and stores pulled chocolate, ice cream, cookies and other products off shelves.

Strauss Group said Monday that numerous popular chocolate products produced by its subsidiary company Elite were being recalled due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The Israeli Health Ministry said Tuesday evening that it was informed by Strauss that lab tests on some of its consumer-ready products had indeed tested positive for salmonella. At least three people have been hospitalized with suspected salmonella poisoning from Strauss goods.

Stores across Israel have cleared the shelves of dozens of products on a Health Ministry list, which includes goods that make up the lion’s share of many snack categories. The recall is believed to be the largest in the country’s history.

Some customers are avoiding purchasing all Strauss products — even those without chocolate — over fears of contamination, Channel 12 news reported.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:26 AM IST