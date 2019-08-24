Ms Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight series coming to Disney+

Anaheim: Marvel chief Kevin Feige finally confirmed that "Ms Marvel", featuring the first Pakistani-Muslim superhero character Kamala Khan, will debut on Disney+ and she will be joined by two more iconic heroes: "Moon Knight" and "She Hulk". Fans associate superhero Ms. Marvel with Carol Danvers but in the comics Khan took on the mantle after debuting with the 2013 issue. Khan is also inspired by Carol Danvers, who has now become Captain Marvel and portrayed by Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Kamala Khan, Muslim Pakistani teenager from Jersey City, is coming to MCU. You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films. It's incredibly exciting for us," Feige announced at D23. Another superhero to make its debut on Disney+ is Stan Lee-John Buscema's She- Hulk, who first debuted in Marvel Comics with “Savage She-Hulk” series in 1980.