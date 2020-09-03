Mother Teresa Death anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes about kindness and charity by the global icon

Mother Teresa, the celebrated nun whose work with the poor of Kolkata made her an instantly recognisable global figure, won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Teresa, who worked for the destitute in Kolkata and became a global icon of Christian charity, was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016.

Mother Teresa spent all her adult life in India, first teaching, then tending to the dying poor. It was in the latter role, at the head of her now worldwide order that Teresa became one of the most famous women on the planet. Born to Kosovar Albanian parents in Skopje – then part of the Ottoman empire, now the capital of Macedonia – she was revered around the world as a beacon for the Christian values of self-sacrifice and charity. She passed away in 1997, in Kolkata, the Indian city where she spent nearly four decades tending to the poor.

On her death anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes about kindness, charity and compassion: