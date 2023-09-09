 Morocco Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 632 & 329 Injured After Quake Of Magnitude 6.8 Hits The Country
Morocco's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the fatalities were reported from the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Death Toll Rises To 632 | Twitter

The epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 km south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km, the BBC reported.

The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat

The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets. The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350 km away from the epicentre, as well as the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira.

