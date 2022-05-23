Monkeypox virus reported in 15 countries so far: Check out full list here

Monkeypox virus has triggered a fresh concern even as the world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has so far infected over 100 people in about 15 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Check out full list:

1. Australia

2. Belgium

3. Canada

4. France

5. Germany

6. Italy

7. Netherlands

8. Portugal

9. Spain

10. Sweden

11. United Kingdom

12. United States of America

13. Israel

14. Switzerland

15. Austria

Meanwhile, Belgium has become the first country to make the 21-day quarantine compulsory for the monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease were reported last week.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something "to be concerned about".

In his first public comments on the disease, Biden said: "It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential." "They haven't told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about," Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease in the same family as smallpox and symptoms include a distinct bumpy rash, a fever, sore muscles and a headache.

Monkeypox is less deadly than smallpox, with a mortality rate below 4 per cent, but experts are worried about the unusual spread of the disease beyond Africa where it usually circulates.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:36 PM IST