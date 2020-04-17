Mongolia launches national campaign for wearing masks amid pandemic

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia has launched a national campaign to promote the use of face masks by everyone to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported on Friday.

During the national campaign starting from Thursday, citizens will be provided with information about the importance of wearing face masks through traditional and social media, according to the NEMA.

In addition, all government and non-government organizations are not allowed to serve customers without wearing masks.

Under the motto "Face masks-Guarantee of Safety," the national campaign will last until the end of May.

As of Friday, Mongolia has confirmed 31 coronavirus patients, including four foreigners. Of the 31 cases, five have recovered so far, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Disease.

A French national tested positive for the virus on March 10, becoming the first case in Mongolia.