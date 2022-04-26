Moldova holds urgent security meeting over blasts in breakaway Russia-backed Transnistria region

Police in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria said that two explosions knocked two powerful antennas out of service in a radio facility close to Ukrainian border. The interior ministry of the region said those antennas were re-broadcasting Russian radio.

The incident occurred in a small town of Maiac about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the regional capital Tiraspol and roughly 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of the border with Ukraine. No one was hurt in the explosions, officials said.

In a statement on Facebook, the interior ministry of Transnistria said the attack took place in the city of Tiraspol at 6pm (local time) on a public holiday for the Orthodox Easter.

It said some of the building’s windows were broken and that “smoke is billowing out of” the structure.

The explosions come just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to hit the state security ministry in Tiraspol.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is convening a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council on Tuesday over incidents that took place in Transnistria.

Transnistria is a narrow strip of land on the east bank of the Dniester River, sandwiched between Ukraine and Moldova. The breakaway region seceded from Moldova after a brief military conflict in 1992 following the collapse of the Soviet Union. In this conflict, separatists were supported by Moscow. Russia still has a military base there.

Russia bases about 1,500 soldiers there, calling them peacekeepers, but concerns are high that those forces could be used to invade Ukraine from the west.

A senior Russian military official, Rustam Minnekayev, said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Trans-Dniester.

Moldova summoned Russia’s ambassador over Minnekaev’s comments, which it called “unfounded and contradicting Russia’s position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country within internationally recognised borders”.

The United States has previously warned that Russian forces could launch “false-flag” operations to create a pretext for invading the territory of other nations. Russian officials have rejected such charges.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:18 PM IST