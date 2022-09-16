Modi-Putin meet for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Indo-Russia Annual Summit at Taj Exotica Hotel in Goa on October 15, 2016. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to sign lucrative energy and defence deals, aimed at shoring up economic ties between the long-time allies. / AFP PHOTO / Prakash SINGH |

It will be for the first time since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Among other things, Prime Minister Modi is expected to focus his talks on energy and trade. India is also expected to finalise a fertiliser deal for a period of three years with Russia.