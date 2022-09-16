Modi-Putin meet for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out

It will be for the first time since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Among other things, Prime Minister Modi is expected to focus his talks on energy and trade. India is also expected to finalise a fertiliser deal for a period of three years with Russia.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)