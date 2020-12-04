Moderna to supply over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally in first quarter

Moderna Inc on Thursday said that it expects to supply 100 to 125 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally in the first quarter of 2021, reported Reuters.
According to a report by Reuters, the biotechnology company has said that 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.
Earlier, US biotech company Moderna said that it has submitted the results of its coronavirus vaccine trials to the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to obtain emergency use authorisation for the vaccine.
"Moderna's data for the emergency use authorisation request for mRNA-1273 has been submitted to the US FDA," Moderna tweeted on December 1.
Moderna announced that it plans to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after the final results from a late-stage study indicated its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.1 percent effective.
Moderna said that its vaccine efficacy was 94.1 percent and reached 100 percent in severe COVID-19 cases. It has also said the vaccine is generally well tolerated and devoid of serious safety concerns.
(Inputs from Agencies)
