Moderna to ask US and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine

As the coronavirus pandemic has been on the upswing in the US and Europe, the race has begun among the pharma companies to apply to regulators for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Moderna Inc. has announced that it would ask US and European regulators today to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. They further say their study results have confirmed strong protection from the shots.

US hospitals has been witnessing a surge in the coronavirus positive cases and also fatalities. On an average, US has been seeing 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths.

Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking seeking to begin vaccinations in the US in December.

Moderna suggests the vaccine is more than 94% effective.