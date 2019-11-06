Mississippi now fattest US state

Washington: Mississippi has been found to be the most obese state in the US according to new findings that drew on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to personal finance site WalletHub' s '2019's the Fattest States in America' report, Mississippi was rated the fattest state in America, mainly due to having the highest prevalence of children and adults who are overweight and obese.
