Missing PIO mother, daughter are safe & sound announces Leicestershire Police

An Indian-origin mother and daughter reported missing from the city of Leicester were found safe and well, a UK police force announced on Wednesday.
The police force had earlier launched an appeal to trace them.
Leicestershire Police thanked the public for their help during the enquiry, launched on Tuesday.
“They were found safe and well earlier today. Officers thank everyone who helped with their enquiries and shared the appeal,” a Leicestershire Police statement said.
Earlier, the force had said they are concerned for the welfare of 34-year-old Komal Karaji, who got into a taxi from her home in Leicester on Tuesday afternoon and travelled to Leicester Railway station. It is believed she then boarded a train to Birmingham with her seven year-old daughter, Amaya Goraniya.
“Officers are concerned for the welfare of a Leicester woman who has been reported missing with her young daughter,” a Leicestershire Police appeal said.
“Komal is Asian, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair which was tied into a bun,” the appeal said.
