Miss World 2021 postponed after several contestants including India's Manasa test positive for COVID-19: Reports

Beauty pageant Miss World 2021 has temporarily postponed its global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico on Thursday after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days, an announcement made by the organisers on Miss World's official Instagram stated.

The organisers of the Miss World 2021 event have decided to postpone the globally aired finale after meeting with the virologists and medical specialists engaged to oversee the event and consulting with the Puerto Rico Health Department.

“As of yesterday (Dec. 16), additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made", the statement by Miss World organization read.

It also said, "Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries."



According to reports, among the 17 people who tested positive for COVID-19, India's Manasa Varanasi too is one of them. The same was confirmed by the official Femina Miss India page on Instagram.

"Keeping in mind the rising COVID cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World finale. Our Queen Manasa Varanasi is one the contestants who has tested COVID positive and is currently in isolation in Puerto Rico. We at Miss India Organisation were in great disbelief that she might not be able to grace the world stage despite her immense hardwork and dedication. However, her safety is of utmost priority. We thank Mrs Julia Morley for prioritising the health of not only the countries infected but also the team and other contestants above the pageant. We pray for their health and wish a speedy recovery to all those infected", read the post.



The 23-year-old Manasa was crowned Miss India World 2020. She was born in Hyderabad. She is a financial information exchange analyst.

ALSO READ PM Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu for winning Miss Universe 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:27 AM IST