Minor girl burnt to death in Peshawar

In another heinous example of lawlessness in Pakistan, a seven-year-old girl was burnt to death in Peshawar's Badaber town, with evidence suggesting that she was dragged into nearby field before her body was recovered, police said on Friday.

While the case has not been resolved yet, Peshawar police stated that investigation is underway and geo-fencing, as well as profiling of the area is being conducted, reported Geo News.

The child had left her home at 3 pm and her father said he tried locating her in the Peshawar village but was unable to find her anywhere.

"We installed a speaker on a vehicle to make announcements [about the missing child] and had friends and acquaintances ask around the village," he told Geo News.

She used to go to Millat Islamia School and Coaching Academy every day, with the institution some 300-400 metres away from her home.

According to Geo News, a similar case had earlier occurred in the same place where the minor girl's body was found. A boy was murdered and was found in the same village with his stomach cut open.

The investigation, in that case, is currently underway as well, said the police, expressing satisfaction at the case's progress. They further added that the primary culprits will be caught soon.