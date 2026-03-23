Video Captures Exact Moment When Military Cargo Plane Crashed After Takeoff In Colombia | WATCH

Military Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff In Colombia, Casualties Remain Unknown | @BasedBandita (X)

Bogota: A military cargo plane crashed shortly after taking off Monday in southwestern Colombia, causing an undetermined number of casualties, the country's defense minister said.

NO SERÍA QUE LO DERRIBARON? ESTO TIENEN QUE INVESTIGARLO MUCHO, PERO NO COLOMBIA, AQUÍ SON CAPACES DE DECIR QUE FUE FALTA DE DESTREZA DE EL PILOTO.. pic.twitter.com/JS1xJu9OEn — Arte Mexicani (@AMexicano54) March 23, 2026

Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that the “tragic accident” occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador.

🚨🇨🇴 Tragedia aérea en Putumayo- Colombia: una aeronave tipo Hércules que transportaba 114 militares cayó un minuto después de despegar desde el aeropuerto Caucayá, en Puerto Leguízamo.



Al menos 50 heridos fueron trasladados al hospital local, varios en estado grave. Algunos… pic.twitter.com/kUYWEK0PLL — UTOPÍA NEWS (@utopian_ec) March 23, 2026

Images shared online by local media outlets show a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

A Colombian Air Force plane that was believed to be carrying around 100 or so souls on board just crashed in Puerto Leguizamo. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and their families.



pic.twitter.com/SEQaWCFhU2 — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) March 23, 2026

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Sánchez did not specify the number of troops who were aboard the Hercules C-130. He said rescue teams had been sent to the site of the crash and that the cause of the accident still hasn't been determined.

“This event is profoundly painful for the country,” Sánchez wrote. “We hope that our prayers can help to relieve some of the pain.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)