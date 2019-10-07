Mike Pompeo: State Department will follow the law in impeachment probe

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the Department of State will follow the law in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and defended his boss' attempts to push Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

Pompeo's remarks came after the State Department missed a Friday deadline to comply with a subpoena issued by House Democrats to hand over documents related to the department's dealings with Ukraine and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Meanwhile, a second whistleblower has comes forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant's lawyer said.

By Lalit K Jha