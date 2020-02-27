Mike Pence to lead administration efforts against coronavirus: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration efforts against coronavirus in the country.

Hours after returning from India, Trump on Wednesday held a series of meetings to take stock of the situation in the United States. At a White House press conference late in the evening, he announced that Vice-president Pence will lead the efforts to contain the spread of the virus that has claimed over 2,700 lives globally.

"We are doing really well and Mike is going to be the in-charge. Mike will report back to me, but he's got a certain talent for this," Trump told reporters. The US president said the safety of the American people was a priority for them due which they had earlier barred flights from the affected areas. "Because of all that we have done, the risk to the American people remains very low," he said, adding that they were ready to do everything possible to contain the disease.