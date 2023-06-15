Migrant Shipwreck Off Greece: At Least 79 Dead, Hundreds Missing In One Of Europe's Deadliest Shipping Tragedy

Shipping tragedy | Twitter@UNmigration

At least 79 migrants were dead and hundreds missing after a ship capsized in Greece in one of the deadliest shipping accidents to have taken place in Europe. Though the exact number of people who were on boat is not clear, but reports claim that close to 750 people were onboard the ship that met a tragic end.

Search for survivors underway

Search for the survivors is underway. The authorities in Greece did not give a number yet and said that the country was monitoring the situation.

IOM - UN Migration said in a tweet, "Another tragedy in the Aegean that reinforces the urgency for concrete, comprehensive action from States to save lives at sea and reduce perilous journeys by expanding safe and regular pathways to migration."

As to information about the people on the vessel and where did the boat leave from, media reports claimed that the ship had left from Libya and was enroute to Italy. News agency Reuters quoted an unnamed official saying that most of the people on the ship belonged to Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.

Alarm Phone Says Authorities Were Alerted

Alarm Phone, an independent "support for people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to the EU" had tweeted, "Yesterday, we were alerted by a boat in distress in the Greek SAR zone. It had left from Libya. According to the people, there were 750 people on board. Authorities were alerted. Contact was lost shortly after midnight. We now hear reports of a shipwreck and fear they are true."

'Rescue operation delayed'

It further said, "Yesterday, 13 June 2023, we had alerted the Hellenic Coast Guard at 16:53 CEST to this boat in distress, as the people had called us for help." Alarm Phone also alleged that the authorities did not act in time. "The Greek authorities, reportedly also Italy and Malta, had already been alerted several hours earlier. Greek and other European authorities were thus well aware of this overcrowded and unseaworthy vessel. A rescue operation was not launched. In the early hours of today, 14 June 2023, the boat capsized," Alarm Phone said in a statement, putting serious allegations of negligence on European authorities.