Miami condo collapse: Death toll rises to ten, 151 people remain missing

The death toll in the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in the beachside town of Surfside, southeastern U.S. state Florida, has risen to ten as one more body was found in ongoing search and rescue, authorities said on Monday. There are at least 151 people missing after the building collapse. Search and rescue teams are racing to find survivors.

Rescuers continue to look for survivors even though no one has been found alive since hours after Thursday's collapse, said Miami-Dade mayor. On Sunday more dead bodies were recovered which took the total death count to 9.

Authorities have identified eight of the nine people confirmed to have died after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida.

Police said they identified the remains of Leon and Christina Oliwkowicz, an elderly couple from Venezuela with ties to Jewish communities in Florida and Chicago. They also found the bodies of Luis Bermudez, a young man with muscular dystrophy, and his mother Ana Ortiz, who were from Puerto Rico.