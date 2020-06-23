A Twitter user tries to shame Mia Khalifa for her porn scenes with black men - check out her epic reply

Khalifa, an immigrant from Yemen, has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter. Incidentally, Khalifa says it’s crazy that she’s still tagged as a porn star.

She had hit the headlines for being threatened by ISIS. An excerpt from Loaded magazine read: “Perhaps better known as 'The hijab porn star', Khalifa hit the headlines in 2014 when she infamously humped on camera wearing the traditional Muslim garb. The BangBros film initially sparked outrage in her home country of Lebanon with haters claiming she had brought disgrace to the nation and insulted Islam. Khalifa stated in an interview with Loaded that she felt she is being made a scapegoat for internet censorship in her native land, and many others there have since demonstrated against the government, showing support for the American porn star. They claim that although she may have sex, 'She is still more decent than they are'.”

Khalifa incidentally isn’t Muslim but was born in a Catholic household.

Khalifa had also said: “Women's rights in Lebanon are a long way from being taken seriously if a Lebanese American porn star that no longer resides there can cause such an uproar. What I once boasted to people as being the most Westernized nation in the Middle East, I now see as devastatingly archaic and oppressed.”

She had also mocked Washington Post for calling ISIS chief Abu Bakr-Al-Baghdadri an ‘austere religious scholar’.

Hating porn career

Khalifa has always been vocal about her porn career ending her privacy.

She said she only earned $12,000 (Rs 8.5 lakh) doing porn, where she worked for only three months.

Yet, it’s almost impossible for her to move on. She wrote on Twitter: “People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary.”

She added: “To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform."