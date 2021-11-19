Mia Khalifa, Rihanna, Lilly Singh and more: Throwback to when global celebrities stood up for Indian farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the protests got global attention when celebrities like Mia Khalifa, Rihanna, Lilly Singh, Greta Thunberg and many others stood up for the farmers in India.

Let's take a look at what they had said:

1. Rihanna

Pop star Rihanna was probably the first big celebrity to speak in favour of the farmers. Sharing a CNN news report related to the farmers’ protest and an internet shutdown, she tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?”

2. Greta Thunberg

The teen climate activist Thunberg also shared the same report and said: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." Later, she sparked another row by sharing a "toolkit" for the farmers' protests.

3. Mia Khalifa

Former porn star Mia Khalifa had also tweeted in support of the farmers by taking a dig at the allegations of international stars being paid to tweet in favour of the farmers. "“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest," she wrote.

4. Lilly Singh

YouTuber Lilly Singh walked the red carpet at the Grammys in March with a mask that read "I stand with farmers". "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers #Grammys," she captioned the post.

5. Meena Harris

Lawyer and US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, tweeted: "It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters,” she tweeted.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, Singer Jazzy B, US vlogger Amanda Cerny, and many others also supported the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, India reacted sharply to the comments by the foreign celebrities, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country had some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue was needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement against the "international propoganda". "No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate only ‘progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:03 PM IST