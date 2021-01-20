Melania Trump exits The White House carrying a Rs 65 Lakh croc Hermès Birkin bag

"The past four years have been unforgettable. As (outgoing President) Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination," she said.

"To every service member and to our incredible military families: You are heroes, and you will always be in my thoughts and prayers.

"I think of all the members of law enforcement who greet us wherever we go. At every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe, and we are forever in their debt," Trump added.

Regarding the raging coronavirus pandemic, Trump urged "all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered".

"I thank all the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives."

As First Lady, Trump had launched the 'Be Best' initiative, and according to her it "has concentrated on three pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse".

"In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online; we have made incredible progress on our nation's drug epidemic and how it impacts the lives of new-borns and families, and we have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in the foster care system.

"Internationally, 'Be Best' has evolved into a platform that encourages world leaders to discuss issues impacting the lives of children and allows them to share solutions. It has been an honour to represent the American people abroad," she said.

In conclusion, Trump asked the people "to focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself".

"to all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America."