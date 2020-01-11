Meghan Markle inks deal with Disney

London: Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

The former actor, who quit the profession when she got engaged to Harry in 2017, inked a deal to work with the studio in return for a donation to an elephant charity, according to The Times.

The charity is Elephants Without Borders, a conservationist group that focuses on protecting elephants from poachers.

Meghan recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry left the UK for a six-week break in Canada with their son Archie.

The news comes after she and Harry announced on Wednesday their intention to step back as senior royals. The couple indicated in their statement that they want to be free to work on their own terms while continuing to support the work of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother.