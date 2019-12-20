Meet US' newest trade partner - Wakanda!

The US Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda, the fictional country from the Marvel movie series, as a free-trade partner by mistake.

According to a BBC report, a USDA official said that the country was added to the list for a test and the officials forgot to remove it before publishing the list. To add on to people’s amusement, the department’s online tariff tracker had also added a list of the commodities traded between the USA and Wakanda. The list included ducks, donkeys and dairy cows.

Wakanda, which is a fictional country in the Marvel series is the home country of Black Panther, the East-African superhero.

However, the Wakanda couldn’t stay on the list for long enough as the US media started getting curious about the country and prompted jokes on the possibility of a trade war as well.

The flaw was first noticed by Francis Tseng, a New York-based software engineer, who was looking at the list to figure agricultural tariffs for a fellowship he wanted to apply.

Tseng also took to twitter to share the confusion and joy of finding the home country of Black Panther on US’ trade list. He tweeted, “Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website??”

Tseng told the Reuters, that seeing Wakanda on the list had him "very confused" at first. He said, "[I] thought I misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."

Tseng’s tweet caused a stir and Wakanda was off the list. Later, a USDA spokesperson told the Washington Post, "The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down."