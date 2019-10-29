Meet the doggo who took down Baghdadi

The brave military dog, who assisted the US military in taking down ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi received fame on Twitter after the US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of him.
The dog is a Belgian Malinois, he worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria. For security reasons, the name and other details about the dog remain a secret.
Trump’s tweet read, 'We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!'
The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff said on Monday that the dog 'performed a tremendous service' in the Saturday night raid.
In an attempt to save himself from being captured, Baghdadi had set off a bomb that killed him and his three children. The explosion caused minor injuries to the dog. Miley said the dog has been treated and has now returned to duty with its handler at an undisclosed location.
The Belgian Malinois is of great importance to the US military. The breed is used to guide and protect troops, search out enemy forces and look for explosives. The breed is prized for its intelligence and ability to be aggressive on command, said Ron Aiello, president of the United States War Dogs Association.
'That's the kind of dog you want to lead a patrol like this,' said Aiello, a former Marine dog handler whose organization helps active duty and retired military dogs. 'They are the first line of defense. They go out front.'
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)