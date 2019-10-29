Meet the doggo who took down Baghdadi

The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff said on Monday that the dog 'performed a tremendous service' in the Saturday night raid.

In an attempt to save himself from being captured, Baghdadi had set off a bomb that killed him and his three children. The explosion caused minor injuries to the dog. Miley said the dog has been treated and has now returned to duty with its handler at an undisclosed location.

The Belgian Malinois is of great importance to the US military. The breed is used to guide and protect troops, search out enemy forces and look for explosives. The breed is prized for its intelligence and ability to be aggressive on command, said Ron Aiello, president of the United States War Dogs Association.

'That's the kind of dog you want to lead a patrol like this,' said Aiello, a former Marine dog handler whose organization helps active duty and retired military dogs. 'They are the first line of defense. They go out front.'