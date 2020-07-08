Meet Sri Lanka’s first twin elephant calves

Sri Lanka for the first time has recorded the birth of twin elephant calves in the country's Minneriya National Park, a senior official said on Wednesday. According to various research papers, elephants are less than one per cent likely to give birth to twins. It's even less likely both calves survive into adulthood.

"For the first time Sri Lanka has recorded the birth of twin elephant calves," Tharaka Prasad, the Director of Wildlife Health at Department of Wildlife Conservation, said.

He said the calves are three to four weeks old as of now.