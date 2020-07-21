Meet ‘patriotic’ Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media to post an image of himself wearing a face mask and indirectly called the act "patriotic" -- a clear pivot away from his earlier reluctance to wear a facial covering in public.
"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," the President wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself wearing a Covid mask-- nearly three months after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended wearing masks in public.
"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" he added.
The image shows Trump wearing a mask with a presidential seal during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre earlier this month -- his first and only time so far donning a facial covering in public after months of refusing to be seen doing so in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For months, aides tried to get Trump to wear a mask, saying they could have "MAGA", "Trump-Pence 2020" or even the American flag printed on them. But he steadfastly refused and only wore a mask once in public.
President Donald Trump will be fumigated out of White House: Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that President Donald Trump, "whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving" the White House, despite the latter's refusal to commit to the 2020 election results, the media reported.
Speaking to MSNBC News, the veteran Democrat said that "there is a process", referring to presidential elections
"There is a process. It has nothing to do with if the certain occupant of the White House doesn't feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency," she said in an interview with MSNBC.
Pelosi's comments came a day after Trump in a Fox News interview said that he would not commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election scheduled to be held on November 3.
