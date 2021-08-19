MEA urges Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact Special Cell

Advertisement

Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to share contact details of special Afghanistan cell for Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

Bagchi wrote, "We urge all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact our Special Afghanistan Cell immediately, if not done so already. Contact details below".

"Additional Numbers Added to MEA’s 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell UPDATED details: Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785 WhatsApp numbers: +91 8010611290, +91 9599321199, +91 7042049944. Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in".

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry of external affairs requested the stranded Indians in Afghanistan and/or their ‘employers…to urgently share the relevant details with [the ministry’s] Special Afghanistan Cell"

“We understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organisations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bagchi took to Twitter on Monday to announce that India has created a special Afghanistan cell to look into the issues pertaining to the repatriation of Indian nationals and other matters in Afghanistan.

This development came after it was reported that several Sikh and Hindu Indian citizens have taken refuge at a gurdwara in Kabul, even as the panic-stricken Afghans resorted to every possible method to escape their home country.



Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, described the evacuation of the Indian embassy from Afghanistan to be a “difficult and complicated exercise.”



"Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:40 PM IST