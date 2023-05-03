McDonald's London fined ₹4.2 cr after customer finds 'mouse poop' in cheeseburger

Representative Image | FPJ

A foodie enjoying a McD's cheeseburger was shocked to spot something bizarre in their meal... and after reporting that it was mouse dropping that landed in the food item, the restaurant was fined a huge amount.

McDonald's has apologised and been fined £475,000 (4,28,87,195.63 INR) after a mouse infestation was found at its restaurant in Leytonstone, east London, which was forced to close its doors for several days, reported the Mirror.

In an investigation, the case was deemed to pose an 'imminent risk' to public health.

The popular fast-food brand had to reportedly face the court after pleading guilty to three charges relating to hygiene breaches and ordered to pay £500,000 in fines and costs.

Councillor Khevyn Limbajee, Waltham Forest Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety was quoted in the media report as saying, "It was appreciated that McDonald’s pleaded guilty and admitted wrongdoing at the first opportunity, however as a Council we take food hygiene seriously and won’t hesitate to follow up complaints and take action where appropriate, irrespective of who operates the food business."