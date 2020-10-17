'May good once again triumph over evil ...': Joe Biden and Kamala Harris extend greetings on Navratri

Washington: US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and wished that the festival ushers new beginnings and opportunity for all.

His running mate and California Senator Kamala Harris also extended her good wishes on the occasion.

Biden sent his best wishes to all those celebrating the Hindu festival in the US and around the world.

"As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil -- and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all," he said in a tweet.