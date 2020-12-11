Mastercard and Visa to block use of cards on Pornhub after child abuse allegations

Credit card giants Mastercard and Visa on Thursday said that they will block their customers from using their cards to make purchases on Pornhub after a prominent newspaper columnist alleged that the platform included videos of child abuse and rape.

According to a report by The Guardian, Mastercard said it is terminating use of its cards on Pornhub after its own investigation confirmed violations of standards prohibiting unlawful conduct on the site. Mastercard said it was also investigating other websites for potentially illegal content.

Meanwhile, Visa said it was suspending the use of its cards on Pornhub on Thursday even though its own investigation was incomplete.