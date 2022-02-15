Massive Russian build up near Ukraine border amid invasion fears: Report

New satellite images of Russian deployment around Ukraine's borders show increased military activity in the past 48 hours. The massive build-up comes amid fears that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, according to NDTV report.

Maxar's high-resolution satellite images filmed over the past 48 hours show a massive build-up of Russian troops in Belarus, Crimea, and western Russia.

The new activity includes the arrival of several large contingents of troops and attack helicopters. The images also show the deployment of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomb jets at forward locations.

Multiple ground force units have left existing garrisons and can be seen in a convoy formation with other combat units.

The areas where Russia has increased its forces are mostly located in the North and northeast of Ukraine. It also includes a large airbase to the Southeast of Ukraine and in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:06 PM IST