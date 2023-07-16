Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.4 Jolts Alaska Peninsula Region; Tsunami Warning Issued | Pixabay

A massive earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for certain areas of the state. The USGS stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.3 km (approximately 5.78 miles).

The tremors from the earthquake were felt across various regions, including the Alaskan Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands, and the Cook Inlet, according to the Alaska Earthquake Centre.

Devastating Earthquake Hit Nearly 60 Years Ago

This recent earthquake brings back memories of the devastating 9.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Alaska in March 1964. That earthquake remains the strongest ever recorded in North America. It caused widespread destruction in Anchorage and triggered a powerful tsunami that impacted the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii. The 1964 earthquake and subsequent tsunami resulted in the loss of more than 250 lives.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

