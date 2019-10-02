Marking 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: Palestine issues Gandhi stamp

Ramallah: Palestine has released a commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his "legacy and values", to mark the 150 birth anniversary of the world leader.

Palestinian Authority's (PA) Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Ishaaq Seder released the stamp on Tuesday in the presence of Representative of India in PA Sunil Kumar at a ceremony held at the ministry here.

Underlining the Mahatma's principles of nonviolence, values, wisdom and vision, Seder said, "Palestine's issuance of the commemorative stamp comes in honour of Gandhi's memory, legacy, and values that guided and shall continue to guide the humanity." Kumar noted that the gesture to honour India's 'Father of the Nation' symbolises the strong historical, political and cultural relations that India and Palestine share.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi's first statue in Nepal was unveiled on Wednesday on the premises of the Indian Embassy here to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

-By Harinder Mishra