Market attack kills 36 in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou: Thirty-six civilians were killed on Monday in an attack on a market in Sanmatenga province, which is located in the north of the country, the Burkinabe government said on Tuesday. It added that the market in the Nagraogo village had been attacked and burned to the ground by armed militants.

"On Monday, January 20, a group of armed terrorists broke into a market in Nagraogo, where they killed 32 citizens and burned the market down. As they were retreating, they killed another four people near the village of Alamou. Apart from that, three people have been injured", the government said.