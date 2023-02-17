Marina Yankina, Putin aide who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16-storey building in St Petersburg

Image tweeted by @StepanGronk

In a tragic incident, Marina Yankina, who headed the Russian Ministry of Defence's financial support department is said to have died after falling from a 16 storeys building in Russia's St Petersburg.

As per several reports, her body was found by a bystander on the pavement of a residential complex in St. Petersburg's Kalininsky area on Wednesday morning.

A series of similar deaths

The 58-year-old's death is the latest in a series of similar deaths amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. This incident comes days after Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general, recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a suspected suicide attempt.

Marina Yankina was a key figure in pumping funds for Putin's war in Ukraine.

Yankina was the finance director of the Western Military District, one of Russia's five geographical battalions.

Meanwhile, as per Ukrainian official reports, Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It has been almost a year since Russian tanks first rolled into Ukraine for a full-scale invasion.

As per reports, thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including children, and tens of thousands of troops on both sides have been killed in the war.

