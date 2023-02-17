e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMarina Yankina, Putin aide who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16-storey building in St Petersburg

Marina Yankina, Putin aide who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16-storey building in St Petersburg

Marina Yankina was a key figure in pumping funds for Putin's war in Ukraine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Image tweeted by @StepanGronk
Follow us on

In a tragic incident, Marina Yankina, who headed the Russian Ministry of Defence's financial support department is said to have died after falling from a 16 storeys building in Russia's St Petersburg.

As per several reports, her body was found by a bystander on the pavement of a residential complex in St. Petersburg's Kalininsky area on Wednesday morning.

A series of similar deaths

The 58-year-old's death is the latest in a series of similar deaths amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. This incident comes days after Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general, recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a suspected suicide attempt.  

Marina Yankina was a key figure in pumping funds for Putin's war in Ukraine.

Yankina was the finance director of the Western Military District, one of Russia's five geographical battalions.

Meanwhile, as per Ukrainian official reports, Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

It has been almost a year since Russian tanks first rolled into Ukraine for a full-scale invasion.

As per reports, thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including children, and tens of thousands of troops on both sides have been killed in the war. 

Read Also
'Russia will lose war:' Ukraine President Zelenskyy in historic address to UK lawmakers 
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Marina Yankina, Putin aide who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16-storey building...

Marina Yankina, Putin aide who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16-storey building...

What is frontotemporal dementia? 'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis disease

What is frontotemporal dementia? 'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis disease

IN PICS: Unseen footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986

IN PICS: Unseen footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986

Nepal Plane Crash: Experts suggest human error might have resulted in death of 71 people

Nepal Plane Crash: Experts suggest human error might have resulted in death of 71 people

US: New York City Councilwoman Linda Lee passes resolution to make Diwali an official holiday for...

US: New York City Councilwoman Linda Lee passes resolution to make Diwali an official holiday for...