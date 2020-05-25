Man tries to steal Banksy's 'superhero nurse' painting worth Rs 46 crore

A new artwork by Banksy, the acclaimed anonymous British street artist, appeared at a hospital in the UK earlier this month. Titled as 'Game Changer' the sketch shows a young boy kneeling by a wastepaper basket with discarded Spiderman and Batman model figures in favour of a new favourite action hero - an NHS nurse.

However, two days after it was installed, a burglar wearing a hazmat suit made an attempt to steal the painting as reported by The Sun. The thief tried to rob the painting using a cordless power drill, but was noticed by the security guards. The estimated cost of the artwork is around £5 Million (Rs 46 crore approximately).

The largely monochrome painting, which is one square metre, was hung in collaboration with the Southampton General Hospital's managers in a foyer near the emergency department.

In the artwork, the nurse's arm is outstretched and pointing forward in the fashion of Superman on a mission.

She is wearing a facemask, a nurse's cape, and an apron with the Red Cross emblem (the only element of colour in the picture).