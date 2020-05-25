Man tries to steal Banksy's 'superhero nurse' painting worth Rs 46 crore

A new artwork by Banksy, the acclaimed anonymous British street artist, appeared at a hospital in the UK earlier this month. Titled as 'Game Changer' the sketch shows a young boy kneeling by a wastepaper basket with discarded Spiderman and Batman model figures in favour of a new favourite action hero - an NHS nurse.
However, two days after it was installed, a burglar wearing a hazmat suit made an attempt to steal the painting as reported by The Sun. The thief tried to rob the painting using a cordless power drill, but was noticed by the security guards. The estimated cost of the artwork is around £5 Million (Rs 46 crore approximately).
The largely monochrome painting, which is one square metre, was hung in collaboration with the Southampton General Hospital's managers in a foyer near the emergency department.
In the artwork, the nurse's arm is outstretched and pointing forward in the fashion of Superman on a mission.
She is wearing a facemask, a nurse's cape, and an apron with the Red Cross emblem (the only element of colour in the picture).
The artist left a note for hospital workers, which read: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white."
The painting will remain at Southampton General Hospital until the autumn when it will be auctioned to raise money for the NHS.
"Our hospital family has been directly impacted with the tragic loss of much loved and respected members of staff and friends," the BBC report quoted Paula Head, CEO of the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, as saying.
"The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour."
The artwork is now on view to staff and patients on Level C of the Southampton General.
