Man shot dead after opening fire at New York Christmas concert - Story so far

A Christmas choral concert on the steps of a New York City cathedral took a horrifying turn on Sunday evening as a man began firing a gun, and was eventually shot down by the police. The shooting happened just before 4 pm on Sunday at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York.

According to reports, there had been several hundred revelers in the area for the 45-minute concert. The gunman struck as the event ended, sending people running down Amsterdam Avenue screaming and diving to the sidewalk. Officers who had been on hand to provide security for the event quickly moved in and the police fired around 15 shots at the man. Officials later said that nobody apart from the gunman had been shot in the altercation.