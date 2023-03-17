Man kills ex-girlfriend, self with toxic powder in Colombia

Mumbai: Man found hanging with tied limbs in Chichpokli, murder suspected | Representative Image

Officials reported on Thursday that a man in Colombia killed his ex-partner in a mall using an undisclosed hazardous powder, sickened spectators, police, and medical personnel attending to them, and then killed himself.

According to municipal security secretary Mariano Atehortua, Luis Carlos Aguirre, 67, went looking for his ex-girlfriend Maryori Munoz, 40, on Wednesday in a shopping center outside of Medellin where she worked at a beauty parlour.

According to Atehortua, who spoke to Blu Radio, Munoz left her place of employment to meet Aguirre, who she claimed had been pestering her, but she soon came back crying for assistance.

Munoz passed away at the hospital

Munoz was treated at the site by mall staff, medical professionals, and police before being taken to a hospital, where she passed away.

Her corneas and airways were entirely ruined, the hospital told us, according to the security guard.

Atehortua said that Aguirre himself experienced "respiratory arrest".

According to him, exposure to the drug led to illnesses in two mall patrons, two police officers, two hospital employees, a fire department officer, and two other people.

They all had stable conditions despite experiencing headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Nature of the substance is unknown

According to Atehortua, the substance's nature is unknown.

The mall's two polluted floors have been blocked off.

According to official statistics, there were 100 femicides registered in Colombia's 50 million population last year, making it a country with a high femicide rate.