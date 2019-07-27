Man jailed in UK for racist online trolling of Priti Patel

London: A man who confessed to sending offensive online messages to Britain's new Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel last year has been sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment by a UK court this week. Gerard Traynor was arrested in January this year after posting a string of racist messages to the senior Conservative Party MP's Facebook page between October and December 2018.

The 53-year-old similarly trolled Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster. “This was not the exercise of the democratic right to free speech or the type of critical commentary that all politicians face on a day to day basis.

- Aditi Khanna