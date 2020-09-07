Man buys home with birthday vintage liquor collection

A man whose father gifted him 18-year-old whisky for his birthday every year is using the vintage liquor collection to buy a home in the UK, according to a media report.

Matthew Robson from Taunton was born in 1992 and every year his father Pete bought him a Macallan Single Malt, spending 5,000 pounds on 28 bottles, the BBC News reported.

Today, whisky connoisseurs value the collection at 40,000 pounds (Rs 39 lakh). A year-wise continuous chain of rare whisky is called a vertical and they are very rare to find, especially a set that spans across such a long period.

Mathew says at first he viewed the gift as "quirky" and they came with the express order "never open them".

"It probably wasn't the best gift for a young boy but now it has become quite the nest egg," the 28-year-old was quoted in the BBC report.

His father Pete, 64, who is from Milnathort in Scotland, said the first bottle -- a 1974 vintage -- was bought to "wet the baby's head", referring to the drinks consumed with family and friends after the birth of a child.

"I thought it would be interesting if I bought one every year and he'd end up with 18 bottles of 18-year-old whisky for his 18th birthday," Pete was quoted.

"It wasn't the only present he got from us. It was just meant to be a unique present but it was a little bit of luck that we kept it going," he said.