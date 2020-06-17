Man accused of being 'Golden State Killer' to plead guilty

A man accused of being the rapist and killer who terrorised California residents in the 1970s and 1980s has agreed to plead guilty to dozens of crimes in return for being spared the death penalty, a law enforcement source and a victim's relative has said.

Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer, is expected to plead guilty on June 29 and be sentenced in August to life without the possibility of parole after the surviving victims and relatives of those killed confront him in court.

"We are so totally supportive of the death penalty and yet we are totally supportive of this decision to let the Golden State Killer plead to life without possibility of parole," said Ron Harrington. His younger brother, Keith, and new sister-in-law, Patti, were beaten to death in their Orange County home in August 1980.

"Almost 40 years have passed and literally some of the victims have passed away, there are foundational issues from an evidentiary standpoint," he explained.