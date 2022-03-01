'Mama, this is so hard...': Ukraine ambassador reads Russian soldier's last message to his mother; watch

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Monday, claimed to have accessed an exchange of messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before the young man was killed in action.

At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on the Ukraine-Russia war, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out these last text messages purportedly sent by a Russian soldier in Ukraine to his mother.

Mom I'm no longer in Crimea,' they began. 'I'm not in training sessions.'

His mother asks: 'Where are you then? Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel.'

'What kind of a parcel mama can you send me,' he responds

'What are you talking about? What happened?'

'Mama, I'm in Ukraine,' he responds, before describing the horror unfolding.

'There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians.

'We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass.

'They call us fascists. Mama. This is so hard.'



Ukrainian President Zelensky has consistently been appealing to Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine to save their own lives. Ukraine, in its messaging through the war, has been stressing on the tragedy of the battle for young Russian soldiers, noted TIME journalist Vera Bergengruen in a tweet.

According to Ukraine, more than 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war so far.

Ukrainian and Russian officials held talks on the Belarus border, but they left without resolution.

President Joe Biden spent more than an hour on a secure call with allies and partners, discussing how to intensify pressure on Russia.

And the United Nations Security Council was due to meet to discuss ways to ease a growing humanitarian crisis.

