Male DNA found on Hindu medical student in Pakistan, earlier claimed to have committed suicide

Nimrita Chandni, a final year medical student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Pakistan’s Sindh province was found dead by her friends lying on a cot with a rope tied to her neck on September 16. The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University administration had earlier claimed that Chandni had committed suicide in the university's hostel by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

Now, a new evidence has come to light which has turned the whole investigation on its head. The investigation was ordered by the Sindh High Court on September 25 as the girl’s family had alleged that it was a murder instead of suicide.

Police had sent the blood samples and clothes of Nimrita to the Jamshoroo forensic laboratory and has now received the reports which state that a male DNA was found on her body and clothes. The judge had earlier recorded statements of all parties concerned, visited the room and examined the forensic reports of the mobiles and laptops taken into custody.

Nimrita’s brother, Vishal, had said that the marks around her neck looked like they were made by cable wires and her arm wounds gave the impression that someone was holding her down.

In total, the police has detained 32 suspects, out of which two are Nimrita’s classmates – Mehran Abro and Ali Shan Memon. Police have said that Mehran Abro and Nimrita were dating and she had even proposed marriage to him, a proposal which he had declined.