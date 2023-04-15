Male chess player dons niqab to compete as woman in tournament; expelled

Male chess player dons niqab to compete as woman in chess tournament; expelled | Chess.com

A 25-year-old Kenyan chess player cheated his way into his country's female open chess competition. Stanley Omondi, the imposter, acknowledged to having committed the fraud and claimed it was motivated by financial concerns.

The man concealed his identity by dressing in a burka and wearing spectacles. According to the BBC, Stanley Omondi had registered himself as Millicent Awour. However, his ruse was uncovered when the tournament staff became suspicious of his success.

Player wore a niqab every day to conceal his identity

The impostor breezed through the first few rounds. According to the organisers, the player wore a niqab every day to conceal his identity, leaving just his glasses and eyes visible. He didn't say anything during the registration process.

The Kenya Open tournament executives were concerned about the alleged competitor but declined to intervene because they thought she was an orthodox Muslim woman.

Chess.com reported that the organisers, who were first hesitant to intervene, decided to investigate after the fourth round. He was ushered to a separate room and asked for identification; he eventually admitted that he was a university student experiencing financial difficulties.

The player, who has an international classical rating of around 1500 and a blitz rating of around 1750, has been kicked out of the competition pending disciplinary action.

Points he earned were given to his opponents

Chess.com said that the points he earned were reversed and given to his opponents.

The Kenya Open, which took place last week, is an annual competition hosted in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. According to the BBC, this year's edition drew over 400 participants from 22 countries.

The event took place at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 6 to 10, 2023.