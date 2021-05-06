Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed injured in bomb blast

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion on Thursday night.

An explosion occurred as Majlis Speaker Mohamed Nasheed was entering his car tonight. According to sources, the explosion occurred near Nasheed's residence of G Kenereege. The Maldives Police Service has not yet made a statement regarding the explosion, reported local media.

Local media's report that he was taken to hospital with injuries. "Injuries minor. Taken to a local hospital. Bodyguard also injured," said Diplomatic sources in Male on the attack.