Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed injured in bomb blast

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion on Thursday night.
An explosion occurred as Majlis Speaker Mohamed Nasheed was entering his car tonight. According to sources, the explosion occurred near Nasheed's residence of G Kenereege. The Maldives Police Service has not yet made a statement regarding the explosion, reported local media.
Local media's report that he was taken to hospital with injuries. "Injuries minor. Taken to a local hospital. Bodyguard also injured," said Diplomatic sources in Male on the attack.
Foreign Affairs Minister of Maldives said, "Strongly condemn attack on ex-President Mohamed Nasheed. Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families."
Meanwhile, EAM Dr S Jaishankar expressed concerns over the attack and said, "Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)