Maldives apologises to British tourist who was manhandled for wearing a bikini

A British tourist in the Maldives was recently arrested for being 'inappropriately' dressed.

A press release by the Maldives Police Service said that the local police on the island of Maafushi had received a complaint that a female tourist, who was "inappropriately clad and alleged to have been inebriated, was walking on the island's main road. The incident took place on the 6th of February.

She was approached by the police and asked to comply with the local regulations. Following her refusal, she was detained and taken to Maafushi Police station. She was released on the same evening without any charges.

A video of the incident that has since gone viral shows three policemen forcibly grabbing the woman and trying to cover her with a towel. The woman can be heard screaming that the men are "sexually assaulting" her.

In the video, the woman can be seen being crowded by three officials who proceed to grab her and attempt to drape a towel around her even as she twists and tries to break free.